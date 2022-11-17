



Santa Pola town hall has contacted telecom company Telefónica to ask them to speed up the start-up of the telephone antenna to provide coverage to the area with more than 8,000 affected people in Gran Alacant.

The councillor of Gran Alacant, Óscar Valenzuela explains that “on April 28 the work on the tower installation was completed. It was not until July 13 when we received the request to carry out the fibre installation work and equipment provision at the City Council. As is known, by municipal ordinance, the City Council does not allow works between July and August, which would mean cutting off Avenida de Noruega”.

“We are in November and the works have not started. First, they told us that there was a lack of materials and then they did not specify a start date, despite the fact that the Council constantly insisted on the need to provide coverage to the area”.

Valenzuela demands that “Telefónica must now respond to the needs of the area. The work of the Council has been done for 5 months, and now it is the company that must finish the last part after the installation of the antenna”.

“It is very important – adds the councillor – to be able to equip the coverage area, because it affects many families and because it is seriously detrimental to them, who have great difficulties working or in the event of a medical emergency.”