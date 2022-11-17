



The Department of Women and Equality at Los Alcázares town hall has organised an extensive program of activities on the occasion of the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The activities will take place over several days and their main objective is to raise awareness and prevent gender violence.

Scheduled activities:

Saturday November 19.

From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, a self-defence workshop aimed at women will be given at the Los Alcázares municipal sports centre, which will be given by the Local Police officer Francisco Saura.

Friday November 25 ‘International Day Against Gender Violence’.

At 5:30 pm, the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, will proceed to read the Manifesto at the door of the Town Hall. In that same place, several associations of the municipality will distribute ties, bracelets and key rings among the attendees. In addition, there will be a poetry recital offered by students from the workshop that is being given at the Adolfo López centre.

Sunday November 27

Los Alcázares Council invites all residents to pedal against gender violence by participating in the Bicycle March that will tour the promenade. The route will begin at 11:00 am from the Paseo Carrión con Telégrafos and will take approximately one hour.

It is an initiative that has been launched by the Sports and Social Policy departments of the Los Alcázares Council, together with the ‘Grupo Deportivo’ cycling team to raise awareness about the fight against gender violence.

Registration is free and can be done on November 27 from 10:00 next to the starting line.

Thursday December 1

A Pilates Masterclass will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Los Alcázares Municipal Sports Centre.

Other activities have also been arranged, many of which will include the local schools. For the full agenda, or to register for any of the activities, you can visit the town hall.