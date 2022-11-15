



Los Montesinos youngsters Mario Rojo, Jose Muñoz, Jose Manuel Carmona (Pepe), Rodrigo Vallejos and Jose Rojo debuted in the Taekwondo I club Draco Kwan.

“All of them were very good with medal presentations acquiring the 5th, 6th and 7th places of the Sports Games of the Valencian Community.

“The club also participated in the Autonomous Championship of the Valencian Community of Poomses, in which Mario Rojo reached the final and Jose Muñoz managed to sneak in advancing from 8th to 6th position for his great performance in the end.

“Para-Taekwondo debutant Ricardo Villalba managed to win the Gold in the Autonomous Championship, also being his first championship,” said a spokesperson.

Club coach Draco Kwan Francisco Mañogil, won silver in the regional championship, just a few tenths from first place.

“All the athletes finished the evening very happy and eager to repeat new experiences and competitions like this one. Congratulations to all of them,” said a spokesperson from Los Montesinos Taekwondo.