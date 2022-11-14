



Municipalities Los Montesinos, Benejúzar, Jacarilla and Orihuela are featured in the Torrevieja-Orihuela Camino de Santiago del Sureste.

Promoted by the Department of Tourism of Torrevieja it has had the direct implication for the development of the itinerary of Los Montesinos Councillor for Tourism Ana Belén Juárez.

“The project was born with the aim of becoming a permanent route,” said Ana.

“Pilgrims can travel it at any time of the year and thus consolidate it as an official route (South Branch-Torrevieja), certified by the Association of Pilgrims of Alicante for inclusion in the Camino del Sureste,” she added.

The pilot test will be carried out in two stages on Saturdays, November 19 and 26, with Los Montesinos being one of the passing municipalities.

“At our terminus enter from Torrevieja, through Vía Verde de la Sal, connecting the local path ‘La Ruta Salada de Los Montesinos’, offering the opportunity to enjoy the Natural Park of La Mata-Torrevieja and particularly Laguna Rosa. “From Los Montesinos continue along the La Herrada bike path, passing through the Virgen Blanca, to connect it with the Canal de la Pedrera,” said Ana.

Upon reaching the mountains of Benejúzar, ending the first 25km stage at the Santuario de Ntra. Sra. From the Pillar of Benejúzar.

The second stage, 15 km, connects Benejúzar and Jacarilla along rural roads, passing by the Palace of the Marqueses of Fontalba.

Connecting with the Sotos del Río Segura to Orihuela. Entering the city of Orihuela, go through the Puerta de la Olma, passing through the Colegio Santo Domingo, Miguel Hernández House Museum, Ramón Sijé square, Orihuela Cathedral, the Calle Mayor leading to the Church of the Santas Justa and Rufina and in the Town Hall, finishing in the Church of Santiago.