



Hundreds of musicians attended the Benidorm festivities directed by author, Rafael Doménech Pardo at Poniente beach staging the ‘Finding of the Mare de Déu del Sofratge’.

In one of the biggest acts of the Benidorm festivities the Entrance of Bands, saw hundreds of musicians jointly perform ‘Fiesta en Benidorm’, Pasodoble, declared the official anthem of the Festes Majors Patronals, under the baton of Rafael Doménech Pardo.

The Colla de Xirimiters de la Marina, the Musical Union ‘La Primitiva’ of Castell de Castells, the Musical Society ‘La Lira’ of Relleu, the Musical Group of Xaló, the Musical Union of Polop de la Marina participated in this peculiar concert.

The La Nucia Musical Union, the ‘La Nova’ Musical Society of Benidorm, the ‘l’Illa de Benidorm’ Musical Society, and the Benidorm Musical Union were also in attendance.

The bands left Plaça de Sant Jaume, after the general tolling of the bells that announced the official start of the Festes Majors Patronals 2022.

As the musical societies entered the square, Aila Merenciano and Chloé D’Hebboudt, Major and Child queens of the Festes Majors Patronals 2022, accompanied by the president of the Commission, José Vicente Fuster, imposed a commemorative bowtie on banners of the ephemeris.

In addition to the queens and the president of the Commission, the event was attended by the mayor, Toni Pérez, accompanied by the Councillor for Fiestas, Jesús Carrobles, and the entire municipal corporation.

The national deputy, Agustín Almodóbar, regional, Manuel Pérez Fenoll; provincial, José Ramón González de Zárate and General Director of Informative Relations of the Generalitat, Pere Rostoll also attended.

After the interpretation of the ‘Fiesta en Benidorm’, on the same stage a bombardment of thunder and colour closed the morning acts.

The staging of the Finding of the Mare de Déu del Sofratge, on the Paseo de Poniente, a festival declared of Tourist Interest by the Valencian Community followed.

During the evening the pilgrimage and offering of flowers to the Virgin took place and the official proclamation was read by Ángela Barceló Martorell.