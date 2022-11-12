



The English women’s team thrashed Japan 4-0 on Friday evening in the presence of 3,000 people packed into the Pinatar Arena. The game was also broadcast live on ITV4

Sarina Wiegman’s “Lionesses” dominated the match from start to finish with Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toona and Jessica Park all scoring.

Park had the greatest impact off the bench, coming on to poke over the line just seconds after her introduction.

Speaking to ITV afterwards, she said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed at the minute, it’s absolutely amazing and I’m so honoured to play for my country and score a goal.

“I’ve dreamed of this ever since I was a young girl, now I’m here and it’s come true! My head has gone, I’m so happy.

The fans, mostly English, were able to enjoy the spectacular game in which the 2011World Cup Winners looked average at best.

England remain unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman, extending their run to 25 matches having conceded just once in their last five games.

They will play again at the Pinatar Arena next Tuesday, November 15, against Norway, currently ranked 12th in the world by FIFA, one place below Japan. The match will kick off at 8pm local time.

The women’s international launched Pinatar Arena’s new winter football season with teams and clubs from all over the world helping to consolidate the Costa Cálida and the Region of Murcia as one of the most important football destinations on the planet.