



Members of the Plataforma Sanidad Excelente, a group who have vocally criticised the conditions at Torrevieja Hospital, met with delegates from the medical facility this week, in order to discuss the ongoing problems which have been affecting patient care.

The president of the platform, Mamen Mateo, accompanied by Encarna Hernandez and Jorge Esteve, met with those responsible for the Torrevieja Hospital, Jose Cano, Manager; Isabel González, Acting Medical Director and Julia López, Director of Nursing. All of them have maintained a contact where, for the first time the platform was able to expose the problems that both citizens and health professionals from the hospital transmit to them.

On the part of the Hospital, both Jose Cano and Isabel González have made it clear that the process of adapting to the new management brings about changes that have meant a period of adaptation, in which problems have arisen such as long waiting lists, or the remodelling of the equipment, something that they have had to assume. They insist that everything is in a period of improvement and will be seen in the near future. This despite it now being over a year since the hospital reverted back to public management.

The platform wanted to highlight that, after officially requesting in writing with entry registration in the last two years, a meeting with President Ximo Puig: we were ignored; with Minister Ana Barceló: we were ignored; with the outgoing manager: we were ignored. We were never attended to or listened to. That is why we appreciate the gesture of the new manager in speaking with us.

Regarding the changes, the president Mamen Mato has indicated “Today we come to see you. We ask you not to deceive us as Minister Ana Barceló did. We wish you luck again. We only ask for an excellent public health; better than the one given by Ribera Salud. You and we know that this is not the case today. And our obligation is to defend our health rights that we are paying for and we are not receiving. We will continue to be the voice of the people in denouncing everything that is done wrong. With that spirit we were born, and we will continue”.