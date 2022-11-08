



Cricket España will be hosting a T20I ranking pentagonal Women’s event on home turf during November, under the captaincy of Elspeth Fowler.

“We are all very excited about representing Spain on home turf, especially getting the chance to play on a grass wicket,” Fowler told The Leader.

In an Exclusive interview she said: “Following this tournament, Spain women will have an official ICC ranking, so we are hoping to get some wins on the board.

“We’ll be up against some tough opposition, but we have all been training hard over the summer, and we have two new additions to the squad, so we’re looking good and are up for the challenge.”

The event at Desert Springs, Almeria, features Cricket España, Sweden, Norway, and the Isle of Man playing a single round robin format.

The event, during November 11-15, will see the third and fourth place play-off, before the final between the first and second place finishes from the group stages.

The Women’s National Team Coach for Spain, Neil Brook said: “Our Spanish ladies are looking forward to competing in an event hosted in Spain.

“It is going to be a huge step for some of the ladies, who will be competing on grass for the first time, but it will be a fantastic experience for them.

“Our squad has been chosen from home grown local talent, supported by several players who have learnt and play their cricket overseas.

“A lot of hard work by our dedicated coaches has gone into this squad, and we are all looking forward to competing at this level and working to inspire more women and girls to take up this fantastic sport”.

Spain drafted two players into the squad for the first time, Payal Chilonga who plays cricket in Madrid and Naomi Hillman Bermejo, part of the Hampshire Junior set-up.

The other members in the squad took part in the inaugural internationals for Spain in France, against the hosts, Cricket Austria and Cricket Germany.

Squad: Elspeth Fowler, Murcia, Hifsa Butt Cataluyna, Jaspreet Grang Kaur Cataluyna, Muskan Naseeb Cataluyna, Wania Arif Malik Cataluyna, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal Cataluyna, Zenab Ahmed Iqbal Cataluyna, Amy Brown Carrera Yorkshire, Rabia Mushtaq Cataluyna, Tashiba Mirza Cataluyna, Uswa Syed Cataluyna, Payal Chilonga Madrid, Naomi Hillman Berejo Hampshire.