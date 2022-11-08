



Servigroup Benidorm, leader of the Volleyball S2M, travelled to Palma de Mallorca to face CVS Tren de Sóller at Polideportivo Son Angelats.

The Balearic Islands have shown themselves to be a very strong team on their court, winning two matches against UD Ibiza Voley and Extremadura Cáceres PH.

Coach Raúl Mesa had a full squad to select from, with the exception of libero Agustín Calabuig.

“We worked very hard all week reinforcing the mental aspect, starting away from home it’s hard for us to get into the game – we can’t put points at risk.

“We must enter the field from the first point, with the knife between our teeth and play our game,” said Mesa.

*Highlights of the match available on eivo tv.

CV Benidorm

The 1º de Mayo pavilion featured Nacho Madaleno’s CV Benidorm girls playing in the Women’s Superliga 2 in Atarfe (Granada).

Aptur CV Benidorm arrived highly motivated after the resounding 0-3 victory against CV Valencia.

“We travelled with the entire squad against a team that has maintained the same block for a long time,” said coach Madaleno.

*The game can be viewed, via Granada team’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmVWGxuJQkk)