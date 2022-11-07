



PINOSO CF A bagged all three points in an impressive 3-0 home win against Aspe UD A in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday to top the table.

UE Crevillente FB A took a point when held to a 1-1 home draw against CF Atletico Algorfa.

CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo defeated Santa Pola CF B 2-1 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Saturday to go second in the table.

Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B and Formentera CF drew 2-2 with Marcelo and Chancy netting for Torry.

Third place Callosa Deportivo CF hit three in a six goals 3-3 encounter with CF Sporting Albatera.

CD Benijofar took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against CD Athletic San Fulgencio A in a bottom half of the table clash.

Bigastro CF jumped three places to sixth after defeating visitors CF United Elche A 4-0, who drop to ninth.

CD Horadada Thair A netted three points in a 2-1 home win against Atletico Benejuzar A to move up to 12th.