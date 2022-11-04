



An initiative to find the best neighbours in Spain is launched today by Age in Spain.

The organisation, which supports older people living in Spain to lead full lives, is inviting people to nominate a good neighbour: a person who has done them a good turn, gone the extra mile on their behalf or made a positive contribution to their local community. A person who deserves to be recognized for what they’ve done for others.

The winner will receive a formal letter of recognition from the UK Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, and will be treated to dinner for two to celebrate their award.

Launching the initiative, the President of Age in Spain, John Rafferty, said

‘A good neighbour needn’t live next door. It can be anyone who has gone out of their way to help you, to help someone else, or to create a lasting benefit in your community.

‘Our initiative is a chance to say thank you to that person. We know there are kind souls all over the country who are helping others to lead fuller lives, offering practical help or emotional support. We’d like to hear about them, and Age in Spain will acknowledge what they’re doing for other people.

‘The nomination process is very simple and all we need to know is what the nominee has done that has made a difference to someone’s life. To select the winner, we have an international panel of judges, chaired by the UK Ambassador to Spain.’

Anyone can make a nomination, but the nominee must live in Spain. Age in Spain works on behalf of speakers of English irrespective of nationality.

Nominations open on November 5, and close on December 5 to coincide with International Volunteer Day. The winner will be announced in January. The best way to make a nomination is to visit the Age in Spain website at https://www.ageinspain.org/goodneighbouraward where a short form can be completed and submitted in just a few minutes. Those without easy access to the internet may get help by phoning +34 932 20 97 41 to make their nomination.