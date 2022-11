Police were called to La Mata following a body on the shoreline nearby to the public boardwalk path between La Mata and Torre la Mata beach.

An onlooker told The Leader: “I saw that there was an incident on the beach, where a crowd had gathered.

“Police and ambulance emergency services were at the scene. The woman that was with him was so calm.

“Myself and a few others were crying. It took about an hour for a doctor to arrive and pronounce the death. It is so sad.”