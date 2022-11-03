



The Department of Health of Torrevieja has reactivated the face-to-face workshops of school education for the prevention of growth and back problems.

The Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Service, within the framework of community education programs, has presented its project “Bringing knowledge closer” to the classrooms of all the schools of the Torrevieja Health Department. In this way, students will learn fundamental issues such as the correct use of the backpack, the correct position when sitting, the proper use of school furniture and basic advice to help them and their families.

Community interventions are carried out through talks with specific content and activities, very attractive to children, in order to facilitate proactive and conscious learning. With a duration of 60 minutes, these activities are taught in the classrooms themselves, thus facilitating the identification of possible deficiencies and their practical solutions in situ.

Thanks to this initiative, schools can ask for advice to assess specific situations of their students with special needs and thus solve other kinds of problems associated with problems arising from poor postural hygiene.

The most innovative feature of this project is that it manages to cover all the children of the Torrevieja Health Department. Thus, the professionals manage to extend this knowledge to all the boys and girls of the municipalities that make up the health area.

The next activities are scheduled for November 30, at the CEIP Virgen del Rosario in Torrevieja; December 7, at CEIP Romualdo Ballester in Torrevieja and December 14, at CEIP Habaneras in Torrevieja.