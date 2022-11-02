



The Maritime Rescue service assisted twelve people in a small boat intercepted about three miles off the coast of Torrevieja, according to the first data provided by the Cruz Roja.

This is the second boat of this type detected in the waters of the Alicante province after being located by the Guardia Civil, the first being located in a cove in Altea with nine occupants, all of them Algerians, adults and in good health.

Those rescued a few miles from the coast of Torrevieja, whose health status, sex, age and origin are unknown at the moment, are being transferred by Maritime Salvage to the port of the Alicante capital, where the Cruz Roja are set to assist them.

On Monday, Salvamento Marítimo also rescued seven other people, also of Algerian origin and men, who were aboard a boat some 21 nautical miles east of the coast of the Alicante municipality of Santa Pola.