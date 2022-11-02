



Two events are being held at Campoverde Church in the Community to commemorate the fallen.

The first is on Saturday 12 November 22 when Pip and Mike Shail are giving a presentation of songs and readings for reflection entitled ‘O Soldier, Soldier’.

This will start at 6.30pm in Campoverde Church, admission is free but there will be a retiring collection for the Royal British Legion.

On Sunday evening, 13 November 22, there will be a short ‘Act of Remembrance’ starting at 6pm in Campoverde Church Garden, to which everyone is welcome.

For more details contact the Church Warden on 623 016231 or e-mail maggieruthdew@hotmal.com