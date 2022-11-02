



Every four years, the greatest sporting competition on the planet descends on one lucky host, and it’s Qatar’s turn to host the legendary festival of football in 2022. It’s the first winter World Cup in history, controversially putting many global leagues on pause. Not that sports bettors care, as the World Cup is arguably the most exciting time to bet on football.

With the competition set to be the last one involving the legendary Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a new breed of superstars, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. will be itching to assert themselves. There are countless players and teams ripe for sports bettors to take advantage of, but knowledge about the best strategies and bookies is a must.

Keep reading for a comprehensive overview of the best FIFA 2022 World Cup betting tips. We’ll walk you through the best bet types, current favourites, players to watch, and more. Choosing the best platform to place World Cup 2022 bets is also vital. Right off the bat, Profit Squad says these World Cup bookmakers are the best ones to check out.

Optimise your betting strategy with our guide below!

FIFA 2022 World Cup: Where is it and when?

Let’s review some essential Qatar 2022 World Cup information before getting into some top tips to win. Punters should note November 20th in the diary, as the competition kicks off in Al Kohr with the hosts taking on Ecuador.

Another key date is the World Cup Final, which will be played on December 18th. It’s anyone’s guess as to who the two teams competing will be, with several favourites including Argentina, France and Brazil.

Different types of bets available for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

The first thing to get a solid grasp of regarding World Cup betting is the different wagers available. Bettors have several options at the leading bookmakers, so knowing how the different options work is important. You can find a round-up of the most common options below:

Match bets: These are the simplest wagers to make. An outright bet is a prediction of the outcome of a match. You can bet on either team to win, lose or draw, and also try to forecast the final score. With 64 games over the World Cup, there are more than enough opportunities.

Outright bet: An outright bet refers to a wager on who will win the entire tournament. This can include predicting the overall winner or top scorer. The odds can be favourable with these bets, especially if you’re backing a dark horse.

Specials: Bookies are experts in thinking up unique and interesting bets, generally calling them specials or props. They usually relate to events that may or may not happen on the pitch. This can include the number of touches in the opposition half or goals per game for a specific player.

Accumulators: Accumulators also go by the name parlays in the US. This is a fantastic way to bet on several World Cup 2022 results at once. For example, you could bet on all the games being played over a few days. For your bet to win, you must predict every result correctly!

How to find the best 2022 World Cup betting sites

Finding the best World Cup 2022 betting sites is vital. This will be one of the cornerstones of your betting strategy, as it can make all the difference. Look out for the following factors when deciding on a bookie:

Competitive odds

A wide array of World Cup 2022 bet types

Generous welcome bonuses and ongoing customer promotions

Well-designed app

Game live-streaming

Who are the current favourites to win?

In general, there are a few clear favourites to win the 2022 World Cup. Bettors should keep this in mind, as it can indicate which teams are more likely to win. Here are the average odds for the top World Cup 2022 teams:

Brazil: 4/1

France: 6/1

Argentina: 13/2

England: 7/1

Spain: 8/1

Players to watch

Knowing a few of the standout players to watch at the 2022 World Cup is a great way to hone your betting strategy even further. This knowledge is great for specials in particular, as you could bet on a certain player to score over five goals in the tournament or make over 10 assists. Here are a few players guaranteed to light the competition on fire this year:

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Bukayo Saka

Luka Modric

Vinicius Jr

