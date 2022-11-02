



The Valencian Community has exceeded 75% of average occupancy in the Todos los Santos bridge, a long weekend break that saw many people taking Monday off before the national holiday was celebrated on Tuesday.

Among the most outstanding cities in the community are Benidorm and Alicante, where many of the hotels have hung up the “full” sign during these days.

According to a study carried out by the hotelier’s association, Hosbec, of the total hotels surveyed in the community, 24% exceed 90% occupancy. On average, the Costa Blanca has reached 74.6% occupancy between Friday and Tuesday.