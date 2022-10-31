



CD Montesinos defeated CD Cox 3-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 to continue their fine form, notching up four wins from five games, to go fourth in the table.

The first of many yellow cards was given to the CD Cox number 4 for a foul on Pamies, the resultant free-kick palmed away by the Cox goalie.

In what was a very competitive encounter, Monte were guilty of creating good play – but not finding the final pass to make a scoring opportunity.

Pato had a goal chalked off for offside, and also chipped the goalie, to no avail.

Prior to half time a great run down the right by Pamies saw a cross into the box – with Pato thumping the ball into the net to give Monte a 1-0 lead. HT: 1-0.

Monte contiuned to attack in the second half, with Pato hitting a 20-yard screamer into the top right corner, to the jubilation of the 225 crowd.

The referee booked seven players in the second half, added to two in the first 45, including for dissent and fouls. It wasn’t a dirty game, although the last 20 minutes saw a few fouls and arguments.

To CD Cox’s credit, they didn’t give up and continued in their quest to get back into the game, forcing a fine save from Sergio on 73 minutes.

On 77 minutes their hard work paid off, with a powerful header, which gave Sergio no chance, to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

Both teams made a number of substitutions, and after Pato just missed his hat-trick on 80 minutes, he was then replaced by Vicente, who netted to give Monte a 3-1 win and the three points, with a cool finish after an assist by Fernando.

CD Cox battled on throughout eight minutes added time – with Monte taking the deserved applause at full-time.

Monte team: 1 Sergio, 5 Victor, 6 Poyatos, 7 Pato, 10 Arturo, 14 Pamies, 15 Manu, 16 Dani Saiz, 18 Dani Sawyer, 20 Valentin, 24 Gocu. Substitutes: 13 Ivan, 3 Fernando, 4 Cascales, 11 Paco, 19 Borja, 21 Vicente, 22 Oussama.

By Graeme Jolly