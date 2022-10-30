



The municipality of Mojácar has received with great satisfaction the approval of the investment of 19 million euros by the Junta de Andalucía’s Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Regional Ministry for the construction of the new Mojácar EDAR Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Mayor of Mojácar thanked the current government of the Junta de Andalucía, which is resolving the deficient situation of the treatment plant, being a “demand” that was never tackled by the previous Andalucian government, “a formal acknowledgement of Juanma Moreno’s government team for the prompt and efficient response to a request being made for 14 years and which the new Andalucian government has placed among its priorities.”

The current Mojácar treatment plant, located on the Garrucha to Los Gallardos road, was built 25 years ago, has outdated systems due to the passage of time, the population growth that the municipality has experienced in recent years, increasing in the summer months, to which is added the impossibility of responding to the extension of services necessary in the locality.

As the Junta de Andalucía’s Agriculture Regional Minister, Carmen Crespo, already stated during her visit to Mojácar municipality, it is a “historic investment”, which will notably benefit the Levante region of Almería: “the Mojácar treatment plant is one of the most important of Almería and now, we the Andalucian Government, are going to relaunch its enlargement”, emphasizing the regional ministry’s commitment to driving the Andalucian Pact for Water, and to which has to be added the ecological value in the zone with the environmental restoration of the River Aguas, the biggest project which has been carried out at the Andalucian intra-community basin area level.

In this regard, the Mojácar Mayor underlined the interest of this regional ministry in the creation of the appropriate facilities for making use of the water, once purified, for tertiary use, allowing for the generation of new hydrological resources, and taking an important step towards managing to make Mojácar a more sustainable and respectful of the environment municipality, a line of work on which Mojácar Council is also working in all its departments.

Rosa María Cano also wanted to thank and highlight the commitment of the Andalucian Government to Mojácar municipality. The Junta de Andalucía is making important investments in the municipality, such as the construction of the residence for the elderly, the new health centre, the bus station and important assistance on the improvement of the Mojácar coastline, vital actions for the development of the locality.