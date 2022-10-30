Martin the artist opens his studio.





Responding to the many people who have indicated their wish to visit Martin’s studio, he has decided to have an open day on Wednesday 9th November.

Perhaps best known for his life studies and life drawing classes, he paints all subjects in various media from pastel pet portraits to bright oils paintings of flamenco dancers.

Anyone is welcome to visit, browse, chat to the artist, have a (free) glass of wine & perhaps pick up a bargain.

There will be many freebies & cheapies from his extensive stock of paintings, as well as the chance to commission your own pieces at reasonable cost.

Located in Pueblo Lucero, Rojales in Calle Venus (Maite 2), his studio will be open from 11am to 5pm.

The photo is of Martin with one of his early works.