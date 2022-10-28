



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 2,071 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by province are 257 in Castellón (192,532 in total), 514 in Alicante (529,477 in total), 1,299 in Valencia (839,546 in total) and 1 unassigned.

Of these, 1,298 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 173 from Castellón, 346 from Alicante, 778 from Valencia and 1 unassigned.

Valencian hospitals currently have 269 people admitted for COVID, 20 of them in the ICU: 33 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the ICU; 75 in the province of Alicante, 7 of them in the ICU, and 161 in the province of Valencia, 11 in the ICU.

17 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except for one case in September. These are 5 women between 71 and 87 years old, and 12 men between 65 and 96. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,123: 1,202 in the province of Castellón, 3,863 in Alicante and 5,058 in that of Valencia.

