



Orihuela’s Councillor for Health, Luis Quesada, has announced the award of the contract for the service of collecting animal carcasses on public roads in the municipality of Orihuela. This service is responsible for collecting the remains of animals that have been detected by citizens “who first have to inform the local police and they contact the Department of Health”. The contract, awarded to the company Agrupación Cereco SL for an amount of €10,903, has a duration of one year.

Luis Quesada explained that the Orihuela City Council “has never had a contract to carry out this service since in 2019. A file was started for the collection of animal carcasses on public roads and in 2021 it ended deserted and the previous government team.” Since then, this service, says Quesada, has been provided “in an inappropriate manner, without a contract, through spending proposals.”