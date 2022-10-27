



El Clot de Galvany, the nature reserve at the foot of Gran Alacant, has commenced a study to record the size and status of the population of chameleons, a species in danger of extinction in Spain that was detected less than a decade ago in the area.

The objective is to find out the number of specimens of this species and involve the public in its study and conservation.

To achieve this, three special days have been arranged when members of the public can participate in the search and count of chameleons and will learn basic aspects and curiosities of this magician of camouflage.

The special events will take place on October 28, and then again on November 4 to 11.

More information can be obtained from the Visitor Centre at the reserve.