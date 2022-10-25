



Jorge Martinez, Store Director of Specsavers Ópticas y Audiologia in Benidorm was proud to receive the 2022-2023 SICTED Certification, officially recognising their excellence in customer service and support for the tourist sector in Benidorm. This national scheme from the Spanish Tourism Department aims to improve standards and tourists’ experiences of Spain and was presented as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations, held in the Salon de Actos at Benidorm Town Hall.

This took place during the store’s Open Week to celebrate the launch of its new audiology service. During the week the store gave away vouchers for 250€ off hearing aids, collected items for children and babies for the Red Cross and performed hearing screenings. They also gave away some great prizes on their Wheel of Fortune game and María Martínez Escobar was the lucky winner of the raffle, winning a pair of digital hearing aids.

Jorge Martinez, director of the store commented, “It is a real honour to receive the SICTED Certification once again for customer service and providing services and support to Benidorm’s tourists and international residents. It was very timely to take place during our launch week for our new hearing care service, which has been very much in demand from our international community for many years.

“Many thanks to everyone who came to celebrate our Open Week and has continued to come in this month to find out more about what we offer. I am very proud to be offering the Benidorm community professional hearing tests, competitively priced hearing aids and a 4-year guarantee, as well as the knowledge and experience which comes from the established brand of Specsavers. We welcome anyone to come in and get a quick and free hearing screening to check everything is OK.”

There are four audiologists in store, supporting people with their hearing. They offer a range of services including hearing tests, hearing aid sales and are introducing Phonak hearing aid repairs. The team is also on hand to provide general guidance and support around hearing health – from hearing protection for those exposed to loud music, to advice for customers who work in noisy industries, like construction.

The new audiology centre offers the latest technology, including digital photography for ear examinations. Customers can have a short screening test to check if they have any hearing issues, as well as complete hearing assessments if required. Both tests are free of charge.

It is located within Specsavers Ópticas on Calle Gambo 2, Benidorm, Alicante, 03503.

This service is offered alongside the optical service, so customers can now have both their vision and hearing tested and get glasses, contact lenses and hearing aids in one place.

The store is open 10.00-18.00 Monday to Friday, with late opening on Wednesday until 20.00, it is also open on Saturday from 10.00-13.00 and hearing and sight tests are free. Find out more at www.specsavers.es