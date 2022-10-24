



CD Montesinos Women 1 – 0 CF Ciudad de Orihuela Women

CD Montesinos womens football team recorded their first victory of the season with a 1-0 home win against CF Ciudad de Orihuela at the weekend.

Lola Paredes scored the only goal to give Montesinos the three points: “The result gives the team a major boost to their ambition to continue improving with every game of the season,” said a club spokesperson.

Racing back on song with goals from Manuel and Guille

Racing San Miguel returned to winning ways after a topsy-turvy start to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 campaign with a 2-1 win against CF Rafal on Sunday.

Racing moved into ninth spot in the table placings after victory over Rafal at the Montesico Blanco in a match they dominated.

Racing took three points with goals from Manuel and Guille, in a game that saw the Sanmigueleros putting in a never-say-die die performance.

Manuel’s goal saw the hosts lead 1-0 at the interval. In the second half, Rafal increased the pressure and, contrary to the first, enjoyed some chances, but Racing continued to dominate and came with more clarity.

Peke went close to increase Racing’s lead; with Guille netting soon after to lead 2-0.

Richard received a second yellow in a foul necessary to stop the Rafaleño attack, with Racing down to 10 men. Thereafter Rafal netted to reduce the arrears to 2-1.

“We continue adding three points, in what was a spectacular football atmosphere.

“Thank you to the supporters for being there and fighting for victory with us,” said a RSM spokesperson.

Torry move up to 5th

SC Torrevieja returned three points following a 3-0 away win at Sporting Dolores, to move up to fifth in the table.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio defeated UD La Coca-Aspense A 1-0, Aspe UD A defeated CFE Il-Licitana 2-1, CD Montesinos defeated CD Cox 3-1 to continue their run of good form, going to fourth in the table.

UDF Sax bagged five goals in a 5-1 win against Alguena CF.

CF Popular Orihuela share the points

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 CF Popular Orihuela and At. Benejuzar A shared a point apiece following a 10 goals 5-5 thrilling draw.

Formentera CF returned a 3-1 away win at Sporting Saladar, CF United Elche A hit four goals in a 4-2 away win against CD Benijofar, CD Altet edged a 3-2 win against CD Athletic San Fulgencio A.

Bigastro CF suffered a 1-0 home defeat against visitors Santa Pola CF B.

Guardamar Soccer CD A top the table on 15 points ahead of Callosa Deportivo CF A on 11 points, Sporting Dolores CF on 10 points in third, with CF Popular Orihuela fourth.