



Wing Commander John Millington from NATO’s Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP) at Los Llanos Air Base, Albacete, was the guest at Thursday’s meeting of the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the RBL.

Speaking to a full room of members and veterans from all three services, John spoke about the 43-year history of TLP, how it has become the focal point for NATO’s allied air forces tactical training, and the associated knowledge and leadership skills that are considered critical if NATO is to effectively face today’s tactical air challenges.

He explained that the force is composed of personnel from the 10 NATO member nations participating in the programme, the main objective (Mission) of which is ‘to increase the effectiveness of allied tactical air forces through the development of leadership skills, mission planning, briefing, tactical flying and debriefing skills, and doctrinal/conceptual initiatives’.

Wing Commander Millington’s presentation concluded with a short film which showed footage of the airbase, it’s aircraft and TLP graduates in action, after which both he and his wife, Amanda, received a warm round of applause as they were presented with a small gift from branch members.

The main photo shows John being welcomed to the branch by the Vice Chairman, Eddie Coleman.