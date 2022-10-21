



The Rojales Pantomime Group’s cast and crew enjoyed a fabulous fancy dress party to celebrate our Director’s birthday in between rehearsing hard for our next very funny Pantomime – TREASURE ISLAND – to be performed at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio on December 1st and 2nd at 7.15pm and 3rd at 2.15pm.

There’s going to be lots of rum flowing….yo ho hoing….singing and dancing with The Crazy Ladies, surprises galore and,of course, lots of laughter, slapstick and mandatory audience participation…oh yes there will!!

Where else can you enjoy the antics of a Dame (whose a man) and her son (whose a woman), only in pantomime. So, come on all you lubbers and swabs join us for a night of hilarity and fun for only €10 adults and €5 for children who, we are sure will enjoy the antics of Captain Long John Silver and his dastardly pirate crew, along with Seadog Sam and Seaweed Willy.

Our Group are very proud and pleased that we have supported lots of local charities by donating monies in the past and which we hope to do so from this year’s performance. You can purchase tickets, which are selling fast, at the following outlets, or email voreilly16@googlemail.com for ticket information.

Card Place, Benimar; Post Room, Benijofar; Post Box, Dona Pepa; Post Box, Entre Naranjos; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heavan, Los Montesinos; Bargain Books, San Miguel; Help Vega Baja, San Miguel; Quesada Computers, Quesada

Join us on our hilarious journey to the Caribbean on The Hispanola and see who gets the TREASURE!