



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 2,195 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by province are 295 in Castellón (192,275 in total), 582 in Alicante (528,963 in total), and 1,318 in Valencia (838,247 in total).

Of these, 1,352 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 185 from Castellón, 374 from Alicante and 793 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 290 people admitted for COVID, 16 of them in the ICU: 40 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 73 in the province of Alicante, 4 of them in the ICU, and 177 in the province of Valencia, 12 in the ICU.

11 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 15 days except three in July, August and September. These are 5 women between 63 and 94 years old, and 6 men between 81 and 91. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,106: 1,200 in the province of Castellón, 3,857 in Alicante and 5,049 in that of Valencia.