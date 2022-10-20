



San Miguel town hall is about to launch a new series of fitness activities specifically aimed at the women of the municipality.

This is a new season of Body Fit and Pilates for women, which offers a choice of two different programs:

Body fit is a very complete workout where you will combine aerobic activities and muscle exercises. You will work muscle group strength and toning.

Pilates is where you will strengthen body and mind, unifying muscle dynamism with mind control, relaxation and breathing. You will combine gymnastics and yoga techniques.

If this sounds tempting, then we have good news, because the events are free to women who live in San Miguel. The bad news is that places are limited, so you will have to be quick to sign up.

Enrolment opens on Monday 24 October, from 8:00 a.m., and can be done via the Social Services department at the town hall.

The event has been organised with support from Social Services and Equality Council, the equality area of Diputación de Alicante and Mancomunidad la Vega.