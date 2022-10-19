



The worldwide smash-hit musical, The Lion King, or El Reino del León, is coming to San Fulgencio next month.

The musical will take to the stage of the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on Saturday 5th November, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Even better, the event will be FREE, although places in the theatre are limited and the doors will close once capacity is reached.

The Lion King is a musical play based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, along with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.