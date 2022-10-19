



Santa Pola town hall is finalising the tender for an important asphalting plan that will be endowed with a budget of 1 million euro and that will be destined for the entire municipality of Santa Pola.

The plan will shortly be put out to public tender and contemplates the paving of a large number of streets divided into 2 zones: the urban centre, and Gran Alacant.

In addition, the public contract also provides for a third lot for potholes and repairs to roads and streets throughout the municipality, in addition to the construction of elevated pedestrian crossings to reduce speed and increase safety in different parts of the municipality.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Trini Ortiz, points out that “it is a very important plan, which is going to be put out to tender for 1 million euro, to renovate streets and areas where no repairs were made in the last legislature and which need to be renewed. These areas of action will be the urban area and Gran Alacant, as well as all the localised points of the municipality that need asphalt renewal.

Santa Pola already carried out a first asphalting plan last year with a budget of 200,000 euro in the most affected areas, and a pothole contract in different areas. The council hope that this new tender can be awarded as soon as possible to start the work.