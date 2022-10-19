



The Provincial Deputy for Culture, Julia Parra, opened an exhibition in Rojales this week, ‘Guardians of Stone. Los Castillos de Alicante’, an exhibition in which the Banco Sabadell Foundation is participating, and which can be visited at the Mercado de Abastos in Rojales until February.

The opening event was attended by the mayor of Rojales, Antonio Pérez García, and the Councillor for Culture, Inmaculada Chazarra, to whom Julia Parra stated that ” this new cultural experience is very exciting, almost at street level, with a location that shows that culture has a place anywhere and that our obligation as an administration is to bring it closer to the citizen, making it closer and more accessible”. The purpose, according to the deputy, “to value one of the most important architectural heritage: our castles and fortresses, with this selection of images, models and explanatory texts, the result of a detailed research study”.

The inauguration in Rojales was also attended by Banco Sabadell ‘s regional director for Orihuela-Vega Baja, Manuel Villalgordo, on behalf of the Banco Sabadell Foundation and, on behalf of MARQ, the archaeologic museum, Manuel Olcina, director of the Museum; José Luis Menéndez, curator of the exhibition; and José Alberto Cortés, managing director of the MARQ Foundation.

This is the fourteenth destination of the ‘ Guardians of Stone ‘ that began its journey in December 2015 with a montage that won the National Design Award -Emporia de Oro for the best traveling exhibition. With it, homage is paid to the more than 230 fortifications in the province that are a sample of Alicante’s history.