



A man has been found guilty after he had been refused access to a bus in Alicante for refusing to wear a mask, and subsequently took his anger out on the vehicle by slashing a tyre.

The event took place in the early hours of October 7 on a bus that connects the Virgen del Remedio neighbourhood with the city centre.

“I repeat again that I am not going to put on the mask,” the defendant replied when the driver reminded him that to access the bus he had to comply with the law, which currently maintains the use of the mask in public transport, in health centres and socio-health centres such as nursing homes.

Given the detainee’s refusal, the driver closed the bus door in his face. Immediately afterwards, the aggressor took out a 10-centimetre blade knife that he carried in his pocket and stuck it in the right front wheel of the public transport vehicle.

The company Masatusa, owner of the damaged vehicle, has valued the damage caused at 483 euro.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a crime of damage and brought to justice. According to the consent agreement reached between his lawyer and the prosecutor, the arrested man was sentenced to pay a fine of four euro a day for four months.

To this amount must be added the 483 euro that you will have to pay to cover the costs of repairing the damaged wheel.

The case has reached the Criminal Court of Alicante, which is in charge of ensuring compliance with the sentence.