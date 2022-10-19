



Crescendo International Choir gave a well-received concert with the Royal British Legion Concert Band Saturday October 15 at Don Pancho Hotel in Benidorm. The concert was a fundraiser for the RBL Poppy Appeal and to support the band itself. Other performers at the event included the Jersey Boys and Steve Spit.

On November 11, Crescendo Choir will be joining the RBL Band to perform in the church by Plaza de Constitution in Torrevieja for a Poppy Day remembrance service in the morning. In December, two Crescendo and RBL concerts are planned. One will be held Friday, December 9 in the San Fulgencio Teatro while on Friday December 15, both groups will perform Christmas music together in the evening at the main plaza in Torrevieja.

In addition, Crescendo International Choir plans at least three public concerts of its own. The first will take place at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on November 26 at 1800. Concerts are also planned for Saturday evening, December 10 at the Catholic Church in Benijofar as well as Saturday December 17 at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja.

If interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com. The choir would be delighted to have more male singers, especially basses. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in both English and Spanish. Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos Mondays between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!

In addition, Friends of Crescendo concert tickets are now on sale for a Monday December 12 concert at 1830 at Rincon de Miguel restaurant. Tickets are available from choir members and can be bought at the Benijofar post office or Miguel’s restaurant on Monday evenings.