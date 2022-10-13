



As part of the recognition of the International Day of the Fight against Breast Cancer, celebrated on Friday 14 October 14, Pilar de la Horadada, through the Department of Health, has launched an awareness campaign and solidarity activities, developed with the aim of making visible a harsh disease that affects many people around the world, and to a greater extent women, thus joining different institutions, organisations and social agents at an international level.

Nieves Moreno, Councillor for Health, explains that this year “two giant crocheted bows will be installed on the facade of the Town Hall and the Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre” there will also be a solidarity march with a stop and refreshments, workshops, Zumba session, information stands, and badges and bracelets will be distributed to the participants. As a novelty, says Nieves Moreno, for the first time on the peninsula “you can visit the photographic exhibition “Renacer”, the work of the Canarian artist Elizabeth Amador whose theme is focused on the process of nine women and their personal experiences with Breast Cancer”, which can be visited at the Casa de Cultura until November 5.

The Departments of Equality and Culture collaborate, in addition to a large number of social agents and resources, such as the Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre, the Housewives Association, Family Respite and the Elderly, the Pinar de Campoverde, Teiwaz Association, La Amistad Association, Verdú Nutrition Centre and Fitness Club.