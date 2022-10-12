



Thousands attended the opening of the 2022 Los Montesinos annual Patron Saint Festivities that showcased the crowning of the new Queens.

Red carpets and decorations in the Vega Baja town streets saw participants enter the VIII Street Decoration Contest, with the winners being C/ Jazmín (award for the most elegant) and C/ El Sol – Callejón de la Iglesia (award for best staging ).

Hundreds of people attended the Plaza Sagrado Corazón a coronation act for the new Queens and ladies of the parties, followed by the first night of Barraca Popular with singer Dr. Lopez.

People gathered at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to experience the Charangazo montesinero, with a live performance by a pop-rock group.

The CEIP Virgen del Pilar, test game “Los Montesinos Prix”, saw six teams competing.

“What a start to the festivities. Thank you very much for your attendance,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

Caption: Mayor Butron (left) speaks following Coronation of the new Queens and ladies. Photos: Department of Festivities Los Montesinos.