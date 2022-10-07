



Licensed taxis operating in the Valencian Community will be able to offer the public transport service outside their operational area, providing services in those small towns that do not have a fleet. They will, however, only be able to do so in locations close to their authorisations. With this measure, the Ministry of Mobility seeks to expand the provision of this service and provide better coverage to citizens.

This is a modification included in the 2023 Generalitat Budget Accompaniment Law. A change that is due to the need to reform the legal limitation of the Valencian Community Taxi Law, which required that the provision of the service within the limits of a joint provision area or a municipality.

However, this legal restriction affected those small municipalities where there are no taxi authorisations, so their citizens were limited and without assistance. A problem that the department headed by Rebeca Torró wanted to solve in order to guarantee the service, thus allowing the collection of passengers by taxis that have authorisation in a nearby municipality.

However, to avoid the possible picaresque that could occur among service providers of going to pick up passengers in municipalities where there is already a service, the Ministry of Public Works will publish an updated list of localities that do not have taxi authorisations for the knowledge of users.

On the other hand, the Ministry has also modified the regulation of taxi rates to speed up their approval, allowing them to be approved by resolution, provided that the rate structure is not altered, in which case it would have to be processed by means of an order.

In this way, when it is necessary to review and modify the amounts to maintain the economic balance and the components of the rates are not altered, the minister in matters of transport may approve a resolution, following a report from the competent autonomous body in matters of prices, and audience of professional associations representing the sector and of consumers and users established in the territory of the Valencian Community. “All this in order to speed up” the process, they emphasise.