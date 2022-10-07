



A 62-year-old man was injured when he fell from a height of 3 metres on a construction site in Orihuela.

The incident occurred on calle Elcano. The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) reported that they received a call reporting that a construction worker had suffered injuries in the fall, and subsequently sent medical assistance to the scene including a SAMU paramedic ambulance.

The medics carried out various procedures on the victim before transferring him by ambulance to Torrevieja hospital with numerous injuries.

An investigation will be carried out to ascertain the circumstances which led to the incident.