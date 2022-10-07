



A man died on Thursday evening at about 7:20 p.m. after being hit by a train at de la avenida de Elch, near El Palmeral. The deceased, a 56-year-old resident of Alicante, went to the area with the intention of fishing and was in the company of his wife and his daughter, who had remained in the the park .

After crossing avenue and climbing over a small wall that separates the rails from the rest of the road, the man tried to cross the tracks on foot and was run over by a train travelling along the line between Alicante and Cartagena.

Five patrols of the Local Police and health services attended the site bur medical staff were only been able to confirm the death of the man. Traffic was held up in the direction of Alicante for over an hour while the body was removed.

ADIF sources said that the incident also caused delays on the railway line running between Valencia and Cartagena. The accident also affected the movement of the long-distance rail line from Barcelona and three neighborhoods of the Murcia/Alicante line.

The area in which the accident occurred is a black spot at which, with Thursday’s tragedy, nine people have lost their lives in the last 20 years. Although it is protected by a fence that prevents access to the tracks, there are often holes or damage to its wire mesh that leaves the area open to access.