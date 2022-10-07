



Elche town hall has increased this year’s budget for Christmas lights by 42,350 euro, compared to last year, and will put the contract worth a total of 163,350 euro to light neighbourhoods and districts to tender.

Despite the increase in the budget, it is considerably lower than the 360,969.20 euro that Torrevieja agreed to spend, despite the population of Elche being 234,205 people, compared to the 82,842 in Torrevieja, and Elche covering a much greater distance.

Also, unlike Torrevieja, Elche will reduce the time that the lights are illuminated to save energy, in accordance with the recommendations of the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces to reduce electricity consumption by 20% in the face of the current energy crisis.

Among the specific clauses that the company that wins the contract must comply with is that one hundred percent of the lights must be high-energy-efficiency LEDs.

The contract that will go out to tender in the coming days aims to install almost 200 arches in neighbourhoods and districts, including Torrellano, El Altet, La Marina, La Foia, La Baia, Valverde, Perleta, Matola and Aranales del Sol.