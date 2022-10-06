



The President of the Valencian Community was in Torrevieja on Wednesday where he attended the opening of the modernised fish market.

“A large part of the local economy is linked to the fish market and the fishermen. This new project (of the new zone and leisure centre ‘Puerto de Torrevieja’) can now get underway in earnest. It begins from a position of strength and will now develop into a great centre following an investment that will exceed 20 million euros”, he said.

He added that the development will turn the port of Torrevieja into an emblematic space in the city, which will promote residential tourism and many other productive sectors of the Vega Baja.

Puig attended the ceremony along with the Regional Minister for Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Rebeca Torró, the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and the businessman Enrique Riquelme, who heads the group of company’s that have been awarded 50 year concession.

Eduardo Dolón explained that a second phase of the port project will now begin with the construction of an underground car park for 600 vehicles along with the demolition of the old facilities of the fishing sector and warehouses.

300 parking spaces lost in torrevieja centre

As a result of the works the open-air car park is now closed to the public, meaning that over the next few months more than 300 parking spaces will be lost in the city centre.