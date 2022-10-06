



The Ministry of Ecological Transition has notified the Association of Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands (AHSA) that it plans to carry out actions in the near future to eliminate invasive vegetation in the Cabo Cervera flora micro-reserve in Torrevieja.

The AHSA warned in a letter last May, addressed to the Ministry, of the “serious situation” in which the jarilla cabeza de gato was found in this area due to the “uncontrolled” proliferation of invasive botanical species.

The actions of the government department will be complemented with works to reinforce the native species typical of the area.