



Officers from the National Police have arrested a waiter from a restaurant in Alicante, for the alleged commission of a crime against privacy, having discovered that he had recorded a client of the establishment with his mobile phone while using the bathroom of the premises.

The client, after using the toilet, saw a strange flash that caught her attention when she got up, she therefore looked closely at the precise location of the flash and discovered a mobile phone perfectly placed behind a plastic plant to record the area where the toilet was located.

The victim reported the incident to the police who subsequently arrested a 26-year-old male, of Algerian nationality, who worked as a waiter in the establishment, who was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of Alicante.