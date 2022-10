Apanee (Torrevieja) received Ms. Olga Parra, Director of the Municipal School of Painting of the City Council of Torrevieja.

“The first deck of cards Torrevejense which has been designed and created by her students are greatly appreciated,” said an Apanee spokesperson.

“We have started a new inclusive artistic, cultural and sports project, which we will be advancing very soon and that we are sure you will love,” they said.