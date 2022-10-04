How To Watch UFC Fight On Various Devices?





In recent times, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has garnered attention for the great MMA fights it holds and the supremacy for just brawns that it preferred. In fact, until November 2000, there were no rules for the fighting matches that happened. There were even no timelines or gloves – just brutal fighting.

It is still similar in many ways but advanced for the better – because now, you can catch all scheduled UFC fights on any device you use with the proper arrangements. In this article, we shall tell you about the many ways you can watch your UFC fights.

What is UFC Fight?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an American promotion company that mainly covers mixed martial arts (MMA) and stands as the largest. A UFC Fight is pure hand-to-hand combat with few rules, and no timeouts – just pure fighting in any form one prefers.

The standards of a typical UFC fight are three five-minute rounds. Some of the unique forms of martial arts that players prefer to use are Boxing, Tae Kwon Do, Kickboxing, and Judo. The mass appeal of a UFC fight comes from its uniqueness and the fact that there are almost no limitations to violence.

Fighters are locked in a cage and expected to go all out with their MMA skills. Viewers take joy in the raw form of fighting it offers and the ability to bet cash on who will win. This same experience of not having a choice of returning unless you submit is what sets UFC fights apart from normal fighting and wrestling matches.

Can You Watch UFC Fight For Free?

It is possible to watch UFC Fights for free if you have channels like ESPN+ or DAZN since the former company has a deal with UFC to show all pay-per-view events, and the latter is much cheaper than the US-based streaming service.

However, since free and cheap ways to watch UFC are limited to these countries, many users use VPNs to go to unlicensed sites for managing these events.

While free content and events are released on the internet, it is not licensed since UFC is a PayPer View event. Hence, you need to stay careful.

How To Watch UFC Fight On Various Devices?

Method 1: On Your PC (Mac / Windows )

The first thing you need to do is download a VPN for your computer. This is to be on the safer side of things.

The next step is to connect to a network that shows UFC fights. The preferred countries for this are usually US or Germany.

Then, sign up for a streaming service that shows UFC fights. ESPN+ is the hub for UFC Pay Per Views and live events.

The last step is to pick a fight you want to watch and enjoy.

Method 2: On Your Android Device

First, choose a VPN that allows access to many many US cities. We recommend ExpressVPN, Windscribe, and ProtonVPN.

Next, download your VPN app, create an account if needed, then connect to a US server.

From the Play Store or App Store, download the UFC app.

After opening the app, go to its Settings and log in to your UFC account.

Return to the home screen once you have logged in.

Click on the UFC logo, pick a stream you want to watch, and enjoy.

Method 3: On Your iOS Device (iPad/iPhone)

Download the UFC app from the App Store.

Turn on your VPN and login to a US server.

Open the UFC app and fill in your UFC account details. Log in afterward.

Go to UFC Fight Pass, then order the PPV.

Method 4: On Amazon Firestick

Download a VPN, if necessary, to your Amazon Firestick in case you want to be safe.

Go to Find from your FireStick home screen and search UFC.

Select UFC Fight Pass and click on Get or Download to install it.

After installation, open the app to launch it.

Click the account avatar to sign in or purchase a PPV subscription in the top right corner.

Moreover, you can also watch UFC fight without paying anything on Amazon Firestick!

Method 5: On AppleTV

Download a VPN with many US servers if necessary and connect to a US server.

Go to the UFC Fight Pass and request your Pay Per View.

Go to the App Store on your Apple TV and find UFC.

Install the UFC app on your Apple TV by clicking on it.

Enter your UFC Fight Pass username, login, and then enjoy.

When Does UFC Fight Happen?

Since numerous UFC fights happen everywhere, it can get challenging to keep track of them. The UFC app installed on your device will be easy to catch whatever fight you want to watch. However, if you want the schedule for the whole year, it is readily available on the official ESPN site.

Final Thoughts

With the involvement of popular channels like ESPN and other streaming services, the appeal of UFC fights has increased at a fast pace. Many are looking for ways to watch the latest events and place bets on fighters to earn more cash.

Hence, now that you know the different devices, you can easily catch the latest UFC fight! Also, note that if you decide to use illegal methods, turn on your VPN and remember that it is always better to be on the safer side.