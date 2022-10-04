



Las Ramblas – Thursday 29th September 2022

Alfies Golf Society Captain’s Day match this year had a last-minute change of venue due to the booked course being closed at short notice. I must thank our Match Secretary, Wayne Stevenson, for sterling work to rearrange the booking and book us in at Las Ramblas.

On the day 25 players and guests took on the challenge that is Las Ramblas. The weather was good and the course in reasonable condition considering it had recently had heavy footfall and the greens had been top dressed.

Las Ramblas was up to its challenging best with only one player matching net par.

The presentations and prize giving was completed at the Captain’s Day Dinner, which was held at La Finca by QFC at Lomas de Don Juan. It was an excellent venue. We were well looked after by the management and attentive staff, so many thanks to them.

The Blind Pairs was won by Eddie Morning and Mal Green, each receiving €5.

Gary Armstrong and Amrit Dawidow won €20 each from the football cards.

The Captain’s chosen charity is Help at Home, and the fund currently stands at €1,596.05.

Match Results

N P Hole 6 went to Dave Steward, N P in 2 Hole 9 went to Tony Hall

N P in 2 Hole 15 went to Gulli Kristjansson, N P in 3 Hole 18 went to Gulli Kristjansson

All the above won a €10 Voucher for Lo Romero Golf Course, and a bottle of red wine donated by Mick the Grip Reeves

The Longest Drive Hole 11 was won by Peter Muschott – bottle of Brandy

The Best Net score Hole 16 was won by Gulli Kristjansson with h/cap 10 – bottle of Brandy

The Silver Division runner up was Steven Youngs with 30 points – Lucky Lion €12.50 voucher

The Silver Division winner was Rita Potters with 32 points – Lucky Lion €25.00 voucher

The Gold Division runner up was Ove Collin with 26 points – Lucky Lion €12.50 voucher

The Gold Division and Overall winner was Gulli Kristjansson with 38 points – Lucky Lion €25.00 voucher

There was an extra Captain’s prize this month for Best Buggy Group (3 scores to count) won by Mike Morris, Gulli Kristjansson and Shaun Staplehurst. The Captain presented each of them with a bottle of wine.

Our next match is at Saurines de la Torre on Thursday, 27th October. This will be the Memorial Trophy and RBL Poppy Day. Please contact our Secretary, Sandie Hall at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com to check on availability.

Derek Fleet, Captain