



Orihuela’s Councillor for Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera, reported the start of the works for the replacement of the sanitation network on calle Antonio Machado and calle Miguel Hernández in Campoamor on the Orihuela Costa.

“The Infrastructure department wants to pave the area around calles Antonio Machado and Miguel Hernández, which is why the renewal of the sewerage network has previously been proposed,” explained the councillor.

The sanitation network that runs in the environment is made up of pipes made of obsolete materials, and which in many cases have an average age of over 50 years.

The antiquity of the development in this area translates, with regard to the wastewater evacuation network, into the existence of very old pipes made of obsolete material that has favoured the increase in the frequency of breakdowns in the network and a direct negative impact on the quality of the service provided to users.

“Given the problem described and the action that the Department of Infrastructure wishes to carry out in the asphalting of the surroundings of calles Antonio Machado and Miguel Hernández in Campoamor, it is appropriate to propose the replacement of the sanitation network in this area. In this way, the two actions can be carried out at the same time, reducing the execution times of the works and the inconvenience caused to the neighbours,” commented Ángel Noguera.

The proposed solution for the replacement of the sanitation network includes the construction of a new PVC pipeline (930 metres), manholes and replacement of home connections (26). In each connection, a registration box will be made, to facilitate its maintenance.

The cost of this work amounts to €364,853.28.