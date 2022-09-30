



On Friday, the Local Government Board approved a number of infrastructure improvements at different points in the town of Almoradí.

There will be work carried out in the Municipal Cemetery of Almoradí, such as the completion of the construction of the new gallery of niches, in addition to reforming one of the existing galleries.

Likewise, the entire water installation of the old cemetery will be changed. The main door will also be modified, and it will be placed aesthetically according to the enclosure. In addition, the construction of a roof will be developed.

In addition to all these improvements, the repair of the pavement located by the Health Centre and the Manuel de Torres School will also be carried out. For all these reasons, asphalt retouching will be carried out in several streets of the municipality along with a part of Calle Mayor, with the aim of improving and increasing road safety, which will also facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles in Almoradí.