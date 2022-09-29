



A NIGHT ON BROADWAY

Studio 32 are well into rehearsals for the most challenging production that they have done so far. ‘A Night on Broadway’ will consist of nine mini productions with 27 musical numbers from shows that they have put on over the past 13 years.

In that time Studio32 has donated over 40,000 euros to local charities. We have assembled a great cast to bring you an extravaganza of musical numbers and dance. Pictured are Katy Pearl, Rae Daniel and Jean Durham who will be performing numbers from Oklahoma.

You will not be disappointed so book your tickets now using our online booking service outlined below. The show will run at the Cardenal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio, between the 10th,11th and 12th of November.

We are always looking for people to join our group (especially men) who can, or have aspirations to sing, dance and act, or who have experience working in the theatre backstage, in lighting, sound etc and in particular who have experience working with costumes.

If you are that person and would like further information on our theatre company and rehearsal times, or you would like to book tickets for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org to book tickets online, email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272’