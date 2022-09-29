



Drones operated by the Elche Local Police will be incorporated into the special surveillance plan of the Mollar Granada pomegranate collection campaign in Camp d’Elx.

To minimize thefts from Granada Mollar, agents have reinforced surveillance in markets and points of sale, and for the first-time aerial surveillance with drones has been launched in Camp d’Elx.

According to Francisco Mira, head of the Aerial Unit, surveillance by air will minimise theft of this product with Denomination of Origin, since farmers and producers fear that by raising prices, theft will increase.

The director of the Denomination of Origin, Francisco Oliva, has highlighted the results that these vigilance campaigns are giving to preserve the DO and has highlighted the citizen collaboration, which in the Camp d’Elx is concentrated in the Veïns en Alerta group, and is led by Vicente Bordonado.